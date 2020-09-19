High School Sports Zone Header

5TH DOWN: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/18)

High School Sports

The 2020 high school football season kicked off with no shortage of big time plays.

Check out highlights from:

  • Marquette tops Menominee (post-game from Austin Ridl & Eric Mason)
  • Negaunee rolls past Munising
  • Hancock runs away from Gwinn
  • Finals Scores from across the U.P.

