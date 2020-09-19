The 2020 high school football season kicked off with no shortage of big time plays.
Check out highlights from:
- Marquette tops Menominee (post-game from Austin Ridl & Eric Mason)
- Negaunee rolls past Munising
- Hancock runs away from Gwinn
- Finals Scores from across the U.P.
Latest Posts
- 5TH DOWN: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/18)
- Buck’s Giannis wins second consecutive MVP award, per reports
- A message from Dion.
- Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
- PREVIEW: Munising Football moving to 8-player; ready to prove themselves