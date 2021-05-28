A season that means much more than a team record to this father-daughter duo

NEGAUNEE, Mich (WJMN) – The Negaunee Softball team has been a force to be reckoned with on the Diamond this season. The Miners are your 2021 West Pac tournament champs and sitting at their 33 – 0 record, they are only one win away from a perfect regular season. All season long we have seen strong offense from Negaunee but that strength was also reciprocated to the defensive side as Negaunee has held all but one of their opponents to under seven runs.

“I mean I have to be honest, I would say no,” Head Coach Randy Carlson said. “I thought we had the potential to be pretty good but, you know, the way things are going right now it’s yeah I in my wildest dreams I wouldn’t believe that”

Tuesday was an emotional day for Randy Carlson as the miners sent off their six seniors in style by shutting out Hancock in a doubleheader.

“I would tell the seniors, thank you,” Carlson said. “It’s been a great ride and I appreciate everything they did.”

Of the six Negaunee seniors honored, one stood to out the head coach.

“My dad worked so hard at coaching us so I’m honestly so happy for him that we’re turning out the season like how it is, but sometimes it’s a struggle but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Morgan Carlson said.

Morgan Carlson, who has been a key player in the miner’s offense this season says that no record could define how much this season means to her.

“Coaching your kid is always difficult because there’s always, you know, it’s like your dad at home and you have to be coach on the field so it’s always difficult,” Randy Carlson said. “It’s something that I wouldn’t trade with anybody because it is something you get to spend a lot of time together and, like, we’re part of the same like I said it’s been a great ride and so it’s just it’s fun to experience it together.”

The miners will travel to Kingsford on Tuesday with the hope of setting their perfect regular season in stone. District tournament play is set to begin later next week on Friday.

“I will have to remind the girls once districts that are everybody’s undefeated and, you know everything we did up to this point is really, it’s erased it’s like you start over,” Randy Carlson said. “So it’s going to be one of those things that, you know, like I said, what we’ve done so far is great and it’s been a great ride but we have to start over and we have to be focused and like I said everybody, everybody’s undefeated at that point.”