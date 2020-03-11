High School Sports Zone Header

Baraga/L’anse regional finals game moved to Michigan Tech

High School Sports
Video Courtesy of Baraga Area Schools Athletics

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga Girls Basketball team got a major sendoff Tuesday by their fans and fellow students at Baraga High School prior to their regional semifinal against Munising. The Vikings won the game 51-48 to move on to the finals where they will play L’anse who won their semifinal against Carney-Nadeau.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Kingsford but was moved to Wood Gym at Michigan Tech’s SDC for easier travel.

Tickets for the MHSAA Regional Championship girls basketball game between L’Anse and Baraga can be pre-purchased at Michigan Tech’s SDC Ticket office for $6. You can also buy online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. The Purple Hornets and Vikings will tip-off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Michigan Tech SDC Varsity Gym.

