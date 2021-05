Marquette, TWP (WJMN) – There were plenty Of runs to go around this afternoon when Marquette hosted Bark River in softball. The two squads combined for 32 runs in an offensive showcase.

After falling behind 15-6 after 3 innings Marquette rallied back into the game with 6 runs in the 5th and 3 more in the sixth but fell short by 2 runs, 17-15.

In the nightcap Marquette fell to the Broncos by 5 runs and couldn’t recover. The Redettes fell in game two, 12-7.

