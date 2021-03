The Calumet Girls Basketball team remained perfect on the season after topping Menominee, 57 to 41. Calumet advances to the regional final in Sault Ste. Marie. Calumet was led by Marybeth Halonen who finished with 19 PTS, 10 REB. Elli Djerf added 10 PTS.

Emma Anderson led Menominee with 22 PTS, 15 REB. The Maroons finish the season 13-1.

Carney-Nadeau cruised to a victory over Munising, 67 to 32.

