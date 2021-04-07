Calumet season ends with loss to Kent City High School Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: Apr 7, 2021 / 11:56 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 7, 2021 / 11:56 PM EDT Highlights of the Calumet’s state semifinal game against Kent City. The Copper Kings fell in the game 59 to 53 ending their season. Latest Posts Calumet season ends with loss to Kent City Twins rally for 3-2 victory over Baddoo, Tigers Aaron Jones’ father passes away Back to the Breslin: Mountaineers edge McBain in state quarterfinals Predators beat Red Wings 3-2, improve to 4-0 in shootouts