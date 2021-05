Calumet, Mich. (WJMN) – Calumet High School awarded its most prestigious senior athletic awards Thursday morning.

The Holly Jean McCullah Award was presented to Elli Djerf. Djerf received a 4.0 GPA while receiving 10 letters in three different sports during her career.

The George Gipp All-American Award was presented to Dean Loukus. Loukus finished his career with a 3.86 GPA while receiving 9 total letters in 3 different sports.

