Calumet’s Djerf breaks school 3 point record against Kingsford

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Calumet senior, Elli Djerf, was unconscious from the three-point line against Kingsford, Monday night.

Djerf hit 8 three-pointers and finished with 38 points in a win over the Flivvers. It’s a new school record for three’s in a game for the Calumet program. You can follow Calumet Athletics on Twitter (@Copper_Kings) to keep up with everything Calumet sports.

