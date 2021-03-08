Calumet’s Djerf breaks school 3 point record against Kingsford
CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Calumet senior, Elli Djerf, was unconscious from the three-point line against Kingsford, Monday night.
Djerf hit 8 three-pointers and finished with 38 points in a win over the Flivvers. It’s a new school record for three’s in a game for the Calumet program. You can follow Calumet Athletics on Twitter (@Copper_Kings) to keep up with everything Calumet sports.