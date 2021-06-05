Cool Under Pressure: Negaunee captures district title with win over Westwood

Houghton, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee’s dream season continued Friday as the Miners added a district championship to their resume.

The undefeated Miners entered district play with a giant target on their backs. They didn’t let the pressure get to them, the took their opponent’s best shots and still stayed locked in.

The Miners topped Calumet, 6-2, in the district semifinals and controlled their game against Westwood winning, 6-1.

“It feels great to take the title. Since we went 35-0 everyone was expecting us to take it,” said Josie Thomson, who was on the mound for Negaunee. “That really just put a lot of pressure on us because when you come into districts everybody is 0-0. So, anything could have happened. Just one bad game could have taken it. So, it’s a big relief and we’re very excited to be going downstate now.”

“We did phenomenally. It was a great team win and it took all of us to do it which was awesome, said Katelyn Lammi, a senior leader who plays catcher for the Miners. “Everyone came out was hitting the ball and ready to play. We all want to continue moving on and we just gave it our best.”

The Miners now turn their attention to the regional playoffs.

“This takes a big load off of us. I think when you’re undefeated, it’s almost assumed that you’re going to win a district. So I think they probably felt a little bit of pressure coming in, even though we tried to downplay it,” said Randy Carlson, the head coach for Negaunee. “Now I think we can just relax and have fun. Hopefully, we play well and I think we will and we’ll just take our chances.”

Latest Posts