MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet Copper Kings took care of business in their state quarterfinal game against Alpena, Wednesday. Calumet scored three goals in the first period and never looked back shutting out the Wildcats, 6-0, to punch their ticket to the state semifinals. The Copper Kings will face Chelsea in Plymouth for a spot in the state finals game.

