Dean Loukus talks ‘Mr. Hockey’ award, looks back at Calumet career

Calumet, Mich. (WJMN) – Dean Loukus just capped off an unforgettable hockey career at Calumet High School. As a senior, he scored 21 goals and added 39 assists while leading the Copper Kings to the state tournament where they finished as state runner up’s. His outstanding play this season earned him the title of Michigan’s ‘Mr. Hockey.’

“It was kind of funny, I was just in a car coming home from a hockey tournament downstate then my coach gave me a call and told me the news,” said Loukus. “I was just a little bit in shock and maybe even still now, it hasn’t really set in. It’s a huge honor and I didn’t really react the way I thought I maybe would, but it’s still great to hear the news.”

Loukus becomes the third Calumet player to win the coveted award in the last 30 years. He was the first since Ben Johnson won it back in 2011.

“When I first started playing hockey I was watching Ben Johnson, the one who won it before me,” said Loukus. “Right when I started playing was my squirt year and he was on the varsity team and that’s who I watched growing up. My first three years he was there throughout that, so it’s really incredible to be around that and the names like Bob Rangus and Ben Johnson are big names in Calumet and to be added to that is a complete honor.”

Loukus was a four-year varsity player. He leaves calumet as a 3-time academic all-state selection.

First all-time in points and assists, and fifth all-time in goals.

“It was a complete honor every time you were able to put on that jersey. Just thinking of the names that have gone through there before, the coaches, and everyone that has been a part of the program, it’s just been awesome and it’s been a complete honor,” said Loukus.

Loukus says none of this would be possible without the support around him.

“I think just all the teammates I’ve had these past four years it’s been amazing,” said Loukus. “The group of guys I’ve played with from my freshman year all the way to my senior year, every single one of them has pushed me to get better in practice. It showed every year who I was competing against and I felt like that is a big part of where I am now is the teammates I’ve had.”

When asked what he’ll miss most?

“Probably just playing with family and friends, I guess. I’ve had brothers on the team and brothers on my team the whole career,” said Loukus. “That’s probably the biggest thing of going through those four yeas is spending time with my brothers and cousins and all those guys, It’s been awesome.”

Loukus says he’s unsure of what his future holds, but says he has some big decisions to make this summer.

Calumet Copper Kings Career Resume – Dean Loukus

4-year Varsity player

#1 all-time in points (225)

#1 all-time in assists (143)

#5 all-time in goals (82)

3x academic all-state selection

2x first-team all-state selection

2021 dream team selection

2021 GLHC MVP

2021 Team Michigan team

