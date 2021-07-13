East beats West in both games of the 35th U.P. All-Star Classic

ST. IGNACE, Mich (WJMN) – On Saturday, 36 of the best high school players from across the U.P. gathered at LaSalle High School in St. Ignace to compete representing their high school for one final time. The 35th Annual U.P Sports Hall of Fame U.P All-Star Basketball Classic hosted kids all the way from Bessemer to the Sault and from Menominee to Houghton.

The women tipped off first with the lead shifting multiple times between both teams in the first half. The East ran away with it in the second half and won the game 87 – 80.

Megan Crow representing the East and Gladstone was named game MVP and had a team-high of 21 points. Four additional East squad members contributed double digits as well. Jordan Haller from Sault St. Marie had 16 points and Lilly Alaspa also from Sault St. Marie had 11 points of her own. Chesney Molina from Rudyard as well as Hallie Marshall from St. Ignace added 10 points to the board each.

“I felt pretty honored just because they are a lot of good girls that are graduating this year, the class of 2021 across the U.P has been really good so I felt pretty honored,” Megan Crow said.

Representing the West, Erin Barrette from Menominee added 8 to the board as well as Andi Arsenault from Powers. Emma Anderson had 35 points, 21 of those coming from behind the arc. Anderson said putting on her Menominee uniform was the last time was beyond bittersweet.

“When it was the end of the game running down the court knowing that it was the last time running down with my teammates. Especially with my three teammates from my school, I have been playing with them ever since I was young so it was really fun to just play one last time with them,” said Emma Anderson

In the men’s game, the East squad came out strong and was able to defeat the West despite a game-high, 40 point effort from West squad member Justin Nelson from West Iron. The East defeated the West 103 to 96.

For the East, Logan DePew from Newberry had 21 points and Trenton Keshick from Bark River added 19 to the board. Joey Stein also from Bark River added 16 points.

Along with West Iron Justin Nelson’s 40 point game for the West, Ty Lotterman from Marquette had 19 points and teammate Lincoln Sager added 12 points.

Brandon Frazer representing the West squad as well as Escanaba was named game MVP after he had a 17 point game for himself.

“My main goal is to get everyone else going, get the team going, and score next. Try to just control the game as much as I can,” said Brandon Frazer.

The 34th event which was scheduled to be held in the summer of 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35th event was looking to be another canceled event but came together last minute to continue the tradition.