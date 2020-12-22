Escanaba Head Coach Dave Howes says he’s resigning

Escanaba, Mich. (WJMN) – After spending six years on the sidelines at Escanaba, Dave Howes announced he is resigning as the head coach of the Escanaba Eskymos Football team.

Local 3 spoke with Howes this afternoon and he said the decision was made as a family decision, saying his kids are getting older and he wants to focus more on being a better parent and not a football coach. Howes’s son is playing sports at Gladstone and Howes said he’s excited to watch his career play out.

In his six year run Howes went 41-19, including 7-6 in playoff games. Howes led the Eskymos to the playoffs in all six years.

Howes took home the 2018 High School Sports Zone Coach of the Year Award after leading the Esymos to a 9-3 record and a fourth straight playoff appearance.

