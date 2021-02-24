Escanaba stays perfect; Wakefield-Marenisco gets by Lake Linden-Hubbell
The undefeated Escanaba Eskymos stayed perfect after topping Marquette, 63-57.
Wakefield-Marenisco lead from the opening tip and went on to defeat Lake Linden-Hubbell, 79 to 52.
