Escanaba stays perfect; Wakefield-Marenisco gets by Lake Linden-Hubbell

The undefeated Escanaba Eskymos stayed perfect after topping Marquette, 63-57.

Wakefield-Marenisco lead from the opening tip and went on to defeat Lake Linden-Hubbell, 79 to 52.

