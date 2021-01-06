Ford field to play host to 11-player finals; Brighton site for 8-player finals

(WJMN) – Wednesday afternoon the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the site where the high school football finals will be held.

The 8-player finals will be played on Saturday January 16th at the Legacy Center in Brighton. Game 1 is set to kick off at 2pm eastern. Game 2 will follow approximately 40 minutes after game 1 at around 5:30pm eastern.

The 11-player finals will still be taking place at Ford Field in Detroit. The games are schedule for January 22nd-23rd.

Friday, we’ll see the D8, D2, D6 and D4 games held at 10am, 1pm, 4:30pm and 7:30pm respectively.

Saturday, the D7, D1, D5, and D3 games will be held at 10am, 1pm, 4:30pm and 7:30 pm respectively.

(all time eastern standard)

