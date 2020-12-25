Former Edinburg High football player who attacked referee, delivers statement

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Former Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School delivered a statement on Thursday night after he slammed referee Fred Gracia to the ground in a move that drew sharp criticism across the nation.

In a video, shared by Duron’s attorney, the teenager apologizes to Gracia. “I am extremely sorry for my actions towards you, and I hope one day you can accept my apologies” he said.

In the video, Duron goes on apologizing to his former teammates, parents, coaches and the Edinburg school district.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) decided to remove the entire Edinburg high school football team from playoffs after Duron alone tackled the referee, a move that a lot people in the community disagreed with.

On Dec. 14, the State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) issued penalties and punishments to not only Duron, but Edinburg Head Football Coach J.J. Leija and the entire Edinburg High School athletics program.

Duron was charged with class A assault the day after the incident and posted $10,000 bond.