Foster Wonders named a finalist for Michigan’s Mr. Basketball

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday night, Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders led the Mountaineers Boys Basketball team to back-to-back regional titles while becoming the boys all-time leading scorer in the Upper Peninsula.

Today, Wonders became a finalist for the prestigious Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award.

The award is given annually to the top boys’ senior and is selected by the members of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.

It was named after Hal Schram, who was a sportswriter that covered high school sports in the state for over 40 years.

It’s considered to be the most prestigious award that one can receive. This will be the 41st year a player will receive the title of Mr. Basketball.

The announcement for the winner will be made following the completion of the basketball state tournament.

2021 Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award Finalists

Foster Wonders, Iron Mountain (Southern Illinois Commit)

Pierre Brooks II, Detroit Douglass (Mich State Commit)

Kobe Bufkin, Grand Rapids Christian (Michigan Commit)

Legend Geeter, River Rouge (Providence Commit)

Julian Roper, Orchard Lake St. (Northwestern Commit)

