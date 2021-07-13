From rivals to teammates, Delta County dynamic duo teaming up at GVSU

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba’s Nicole Kamin and Gladstone’s Megan Crow have shared their battles over their careers, both leading their teams in one of the biggest rivalries in the U.P.

Over the weekend the two rivals turned teammates at the U.P. All-star Classic basketball game in St. Ignace and gave us a glimpse at what’s to come.

Before suiting up as members of opposing rival basketball teams Nicole Kamin and Megan Crow played as teammates.

“We’ve actually been playing with each other since 8th grade during our AAU team,” said Crow. “We played for the Wisconsin Blizzard and we played for the level U.P. Express out of Marquette.”

They returned as teammates at the U.P. All-star Classic in St. Ignace.

“It felt really good,” said Crow. “I feel like Nicole and I connect really well on the court and she talks well on offense and defense as well. So, I know what she wants to do and she knows what I want to do. So, I think we work really well together.”

“It feels awesome,” said Kamin. “Meg and I have been battling back and forth as rivals our whole life’s and we finally get to play together which is very nice. We kind of know how we play but we’ve never gotten to play together. I know how meg likes her passes and she knows where I’m cutting to the basket, she knows when I’m going to drive. So, we have the chemistry for sure.”

The U.P. All-star Classic gave us a glimpse of what to expect when the duo teams up next year to play at grand valley state.

“Actually playing year-round together is going to be a lot of fun at Grand Valley,” said Crow.

“I was definitely nervous for college, but knowing Meg was coming down there with me, that helped a lot,” said Kamin. “We can drive down there together, come home together, we’re rooming together so that should be fun.”

