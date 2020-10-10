Game of the week: Gwinn vs. Norway

NORWAY, Mich., (WJMN) – The game of the week on Friday, October 9 between Gwinn High School and Norway High School almost felt like a game during a more normal year.

Norway hosted a senior night to say thank you for the work that parents put into making sure their children have the things they need to succeed in their sport. They even had their cheer team there to cheer them on and some fellow students.

Both Norway and Gwinn were seeking their first real wins of the season. Gwinn was technically coming into this game 1 and 2 after Ishpeming forfeited a game earlier in the season. Norway kicked off first tonight and Gwinn quickly took the ball to the ground for good yardage on the field.

In the first quarter, Norway makes the first score as their senior Gannon Bray runs it into the endzone for the touchdown…. his teammates cheering him on but the two-point conversion is no good. Norway up 6 to 0.

But Gwinn is ready to fight back. In the second quarter, senior running back Michael Yunk of Gwinn runs in for the touchdown. 2-point conversion is no good and we’re tied at 6 to 6. Still in the second quarter, Mastin Love of Gwinn passes the ball to junior running back Carl Peterson.

He runs it into the endzone, giving Gwinn another touchdown. The two-point conversion is good putting the Modeltowners at a 14 to 6 lead. Gwinn goes on to win this one 14 to 12 and now they have their first official win of the season.

Congratulations Modeltowners!