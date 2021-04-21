High School Sports Zone Header

Gladstone shuts out Bark-River for double-header split

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – After falling to Bark River-Harris 9-1 in game 1, the Gladstone Braves bounced back with a dominating, 14-0, win in-game 2 to split their double-header.

