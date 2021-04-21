Gladstone shuts out Bark-River for double-header split High School Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: Apr 21, 2021 / 10:15 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2021 / 10:15 PM EDT BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – After falling to Bark River-Harris 9-1 in game 1, the Gladstone Braves bounced back with a dominating, 14-0, win in-game 2 to split their double-header. Latest Posts Tigers beat Pirates 5-2 to gain doubleheader split Gladstone shuts out Bark-River for double-header split 2021 Gus Macker plans moving forward in Ishpeming Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games Joe Shawhan agrees to extension as head coach of hockey Huskies