Gladstone’s Ahna Larson signs with NMU Track & Field

Video Courtesy of RRN Sports

Gladstone, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan’s Women’s Track & Field team added some U.P. power to their 2021 recruiting class, welcoming Gladstone’s versatile runner, Ahna Larson.

“I’m extremely excited. It’s honestly like a dream come true,” said Larson. “I didn’t really think this was going to happen. I’m just really thankful for everything. My coaches and my family and everything that they’ve done for me.”

Larson says after speaking with the coaches at NMU, we could see her running multiple events for the Wildcats.

“They think I could be a ‘multi,’ meaning I would be doing multiple events,” Said Larson. “All across the board, like the 800, hurdles, long jump, javelin, things like that.”

Larson’s opportunity to run at the next level came after a chat with her head coach, Jim Murtha.

“I was talking about where she was going to go to college. I said, ‘well, I know coach Jenny (Ryan) and I said I would just shoot her an email and see what happens.” Said, Murtha.

“He said he emailed the coach and he’s like, ‘you know, I feel like you would be a really good candidate to be on their team.’ I was like, ‘You’re kidding,’ said Larson. “So they got back to me in quarantine last year and it just, kind of, got the ball rolling.”

After some back and forth between Larson and the staff at N.M.U., the decision was made. Larson would become a Wildcat.

Murtha says he can’t wait to see Larson Running for the next four years.

“I’ve been coaching girls track for 26 years and she’s definitely one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had, most talented and she’s earned everything she’s has got,” said Murtha.

Latest Posts