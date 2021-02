GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let Them Play Michigan, an organization urging the state to let winter sports begin, has filed a complaint against the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to try to force the ban to be lifted.

The complaint was filed Tuesday morning in the Michigan Court of Claims against MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. The plaintiffs are listed as Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and several parents, including the mother of Tri-Unity Christian basketball player Brady Titus, who are concerned about their kids' future in sports.