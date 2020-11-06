Gwinn does it for Dion; playing with house money at Iron Mountain

Gwinn, Mich. (WJMN)- “We’re doing it for Dion.“

It’s the slogan for the Gwinn Modeltowners football team who have dedicated their football season to their late head coach Dion Brown.

Brown who passed away last January due to a brain aneurysm, helped bring the Modeltowner program back to prominence leading Gwinn to the playoffs in 2016 and 2018.

On the football field, his leadership, lessons, and guidance helped set his players up for success far after their playing days were over. Many of his former players calling Brown a father-figure, and a best friend.

Brown’s good nature spread far beyond the football field. He was loved throughout the Gwinn community and had invested himself completely in it.

Every season Brown would lay out several goals for his team and Gwinn made it their mission to meet those goals in 2020.

“At the beginning of the year, Dion had two goals. One was always to make the playoffs. The second one was that we were going to get a playoff win this year. That was kind of our two goals going into the season. One was make the playoffs, which we did and two, to get a playoff win,” said Gwinn head coach, Ben Olsen.

The Modeltowners traveled to East Jordan last week and left with a close, 24-20, victory. The emotional win helping to keep their promise to their coach.

” There was lots of joy. It was something the seniors have been working on since they were sophomores. You know, they were kind of on the last playoff team that we had that Ishpeming ended up I believe beating us. So, they knew what it was like to make the playoffs, but they hadn’t experienced any success in the playoffs. To get that victory not only for our program but also for Dion, you know, we have been doing it for Dion all year that’s been our slogan,” said Olsen.

Gwinn now turns their attention to Iron Mountain. The Mountaineers have only played once this season. Six times Iron Mountain would win due to forfeit. Gwinn having played most of their games could have a conditioning advantage.

“I feel like we’re playing with house many and anything that happens beyond this is going to be a little extra perk.”

Coach Olsen knows they’re in for a battle against a program that has had continued success over the years.

“They’re really good, you know, I know they bring a lot of kids back from that team that was in the semifinals last year. You know, they still got the Evosovich-Hynes kid, they got the Pietrantonio kid, their quarterback is really good replacing Marcus Johnson. So, offensively and defensively we know they’re going to be very good. They’re well-coached, they’re well disciplined. We’re going to have to play a near-perfect game to stay with them,” said Olsen.

The game between Gwinn and Iron Mountain is set to kick off Friday.

