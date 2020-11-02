High School Football Playoff Schedule (Round 2)

11-player
Division 3
Marquette (6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (6-1) – Saturday at 2PM ET
Division 4
Sault Ste. Marie (5-2) at Ludington (5-2) – Friday at 7PM ET
Division 5
Kingsford (4-2) at Reed City (4-2) – Saturday at 1PM ET
Division 6
Calumet (3-3) at Menominee (4-2) – Friday at 6PM ET
Negaunee (4-3) at Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) – Friday at 7pm ET
Division 8
Gwinn (4-3) at Iron Mountain (6-1) – Friday at 6PM ET
Bark River-Harris (4-2) at West Iron County (7-0) – Saturday at 1PM ET
8-Player Regional Semifinals
Division 1
Newberry (4-3) at Pickford (6-1) – Saturday at 1PM ET
Division 2
Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-3) at Powers North Central (7-0) – Saturday at 1PM ET
Rapid River (6-1) at Cedarville (6-1) – Friday at 7PM ET
