High School Football Playoff Schedule (Round 2)

High School Football

11-player

Division 3

Marquette (6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (6-1) – Saturday at 2PM ET

Division 4

Sault Ste. Marie (5-2) at Ludington (5-2) – Friday at 7PM ET

Division 5

Kingsford (4-2) at Reed City (4-2) – Saturday at 1PM ET

Division 6

Calumet (3-3) at Menominee (4-2) – Friday at 6PM ET

Negaunee (4-3) at Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) – Friday at 7pm ET

Division 8

Gwinn (4-3) at Iron Mountain (6-1) – Friday at 6PM ET

Bark River-Harris (4-2) at West Iron County (7-0) – Saturday at 1PM ET

8-Player Regional Semifinals

Division 1

Newberry (4-3) at Pickford (6-1) – Saturday at 1PM ET

Division 2

Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-3) at Powers North Central (7-0) – Saturday at 1PM ET

Rapid River (6-1) at Cedarville (6-1) – Friday at 7PM ET

