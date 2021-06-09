HIGHLIGHTS: Gladstone, Escanaba advance to Regional Baseball Finals

Gladstone, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gladstone Braves are moving on to the Regional Finals after topping Iron Mountain, 18-11, Wednesday.
The Braves head to East Jordan and will take on Evart this Saturday.
The Escanaba Eskymos edged Petoskey, 3-2, Wednesday to advance to the Regional Finals. (Highlights Courtesy of 9&10 News)
Escanaba will play Muskegon-Oakridge Saturday at Alma in the Regional Finals.
