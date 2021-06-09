High School Sports Zone Header

HIGHLIGHTS: Gladstone, Escanaba advance to Regional Baseball Finals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gladstone, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gladstone Braves are moving on to the Regional Finals after topping Iron Mountain, 18-11, Wednesday.

The Braves head to East Jordan and will take on Evart this Saturday.

The Escanaba Eskymos edged Petoskey, 3-2, Wednesday to advance to the Regional Finals. (Highlights Courtesy of 9&10 News)

Escanaba will play Muskegon-Oakridge Saturday at Alma in the Regional Finals.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3