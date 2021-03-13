HIGHLIGHTS: Sault Ste. Marie Girls Swimming team captures U.P. title

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Kingsford High School freshman, Adelaide McRoberts, may have been competing in her first U.P. Finals of her swimming career, but in the water McRoberts looked like a seasoned veteran.

McRoberts competed in four events including the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 100 Yard Butterfly, 100 Yard Backstroke, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. In the Buttlerfly event, she would finish first with a time of 58.89, a pool, and a U.P. record.