HS Boys Basketball: Negaunee, Marquette, Iron Mountain, Escanaba advance to district finals High School Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: Mar 25, 2021 / 11:43 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 25, 2021 / 11:43 PM EDT Watch highlights from Thursday’s district semifinals in boys high school basketball. Latest Posts HS Boys Basketball: Negaunee, Marquette, Iron Mountain, Escanaba advance to district finals Escanaba tops Houghton to capture district title Copper Kings advance to state semifinals with win over Alpena MTU Volleyball ranked No. 20 this week Matt Roy signs three-year extension with LA Kings