11-Player
Divison 3
Marquette (7-1) at Muskegon (7-1), Friday at 7PM ET
Division 4
Sault Ste. Marie (6-2) at Cadillac (5-2), Friday at 7PM ET
Division 6
Negaunee at Calumet, Friday at 7PM ET
Division 8
Bark River-Harris (5-2) at Iron Mountain (7-1), Friday at 7PM ET
8-Player
Division 1
Indian River Inland Lakes (7-1) at Pickford (7-1), Friday at 7PM ET
Division 2
Cedarville (7-1) at Powers North Central (8-0), Friday at 7PM ET
Latest Posts
- HS FOOTBALL: District finals times announced
- MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
- NMU Hockey Pegged To Finish Fourth In League
- QBs Stafford, Allen, several TEs injured on rough NFL Sunday
- Carson Bantle named WCHA Preseason Media Rookie of the Year