HS FOOTBALL: District finals times announced

11-Player

Divison 3

Marquette (7-1) at Muskegon (7-1), Friday at 7PM ET

Division 4

Sault Ste. Marie (6-2) at Cadillac (5-2), Friday at 7PM ET

Division 6

Negaunee at Calumet, Friday at 7PM ET

Division 8

Bark River-Harris (5-2) at Iron Mountain (7-1), Friday at 7PM ET

8-Player

Division 1

Indian River Inland Lakes (7-1) at Pickford (7-1), Friday at 7PM ET

Division 2

Cedarville (7-1) at Powers North Central (8-0), Friday at 7PM ET

