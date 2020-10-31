High School Sports Zone Header

HS Football Highlights: Negaunee & Bark River-Harris advance in playoffs

Check out some football highlights from Friday night including:

– Negaunee’s road win over Gladstone in our Game of the Week

– Bark River Harris routes St. Ignace

– Manistique falls on the road to Mancelona

