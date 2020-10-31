HS Football Highlights: Negaunee & Bark River-Harris advance in playoffs

Check out some football highlights from Friday night including:
– Negaunee’s road win over Gladstone in our Game of the Week
– Bark River Harris routes St. Ignace
– Manistique falls on the road to Mancelona
