HS Football Highlights: Rapid River & Cedarville advance after first-round victories

Rapid River, Mich. (WJMN) – Highlights of Rapid River’s 30-26 win over Rudyard and Cedarville’s 30-6 win over Carney-Nadeau in the first round of district’s, Thursday night.
