High School Sports Zone Header

HS Football Highlights: Rapid River & Cedarville advance after first-round victories

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rapid River, Mich. (WJMN) – Highlights of Rapid River’s 30-26 win over Rudyard and Cedarville’s 30-6 win over Carney-Nadeau in the first round of district’s, Thursday night.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories