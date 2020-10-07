High School Sports Zone Header

HS Football Player of the Year Watch List – Week 3

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Check out some of week 3’s top individual performances with our Player of the Year Watch List!

11-Player

Trevor Lippens, Bark River – Harris: 17 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD’s

Nash Hillier, Negaunee: Rushed for 167 yards

Cam Kelly, Gladstone: Broke three 50+ yard runs, scored 3 TD’s

Marquette Defense: Held Kingsford to 109 total yards on offense, forced four turnovers

8-Player

Dominic Bonnee, Pickford: 128 yrds rushing, 61 receiving, 2 TD’s

Grant Fountain, Cedarville: 165 yrds rushing, 3 TD’s

Grady Newland, Brimley: 167 yards passing , 3 TD’s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories