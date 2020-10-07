HS Football Player of the Year Watch List – Week 3

Check out some of week 3’s top individual performances with our Player of the Year Watch List!
11-Player
Trevor Lippens, Bark River – Harris: 17 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD’s
Nash Hillier, Negaunee: Rushed for 167 yards
Cam Kelly, Gladstone: Broke three 50+ yard runs, scored 3 TD’s
Marquette Defense: Held Kingsford to 109 total yards on offense, forced four turnovers
8-Player
Dominic Bonnee, Pickford: 128 yrds rushing, 61 receiving, 2 TD’s
Grant Fountain, Cedarville: 165 yrds rushing, 3 TD’s
Grady Newland, Brimley: 167 yards passing , 3 TD’s