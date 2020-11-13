HS Volleyball Highlights: Calumet captures regional crown; Escanaba falls to Cadillac

Manistique, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet volleyball team continued their winning ways tonight capturing a regional title after defeating Charlevoix in three straight sets (25-15, 25-23, 25-23).
The Escanaba Eskymos had their season come to and end after falling to Cadillac in straight sets.
