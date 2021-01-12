HS Volleyball Highlights: Carney-advances to state semifinals; Calumet falls to Beaverton
Highlights from Carney-Nadeau’s 3-1 win over Rudyard in the state quarterfinals & Calumet’s loss to Beaverton.
