HS Volleyball Highlights: Negaunee tops Iron Mtn, Marquette sweeps Menominee

Negaunee, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners hosted Iron Mountain in a West-Pac tilt Tuesday night. The Miners would win the match, 3-1. Natalie Bell finished the game with a game high 17 kills and 5 blocks. Sierra Hendrickson had 10 digs for the Miners.

The Marquette Redettes looked to keep the momentum going after surviving a crazy match verse Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday. Marquette made it two home wins in a row sweeping the Maroons, 3-0.

