Negaunee, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners hosted Iron Mountain in a West-Pac tilt Tuesday night. The Miners would win the match, 3-1. Natalie Bell finished the game with a game high 17 kills and 5 blocks. Sierra Hendrickson had 10 digs for the Miners.
The Marquette Redettes looked to keep the momentum going after surviving a crazy match verse Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday. Marquette made it two home wins in a row sweeping the Maroons, 3-0.
Latest Posts
- HS Volleyball Highlights: Negaunee tops Iron Mtn, Marquette sweeps Menominee
- Tigers trounce Brewers 12-1, but Jones fractures his hand
- Sidelined? Three high school sports await Gov. Whitmer’s final ruling
- Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5
- Butler scores 40, Heat top Bucks 115-104 for 1-0 series lead