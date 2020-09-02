HS Volleyball Highlights: Negaunee tops Iron Mtn, Marquette sweeps Menominee

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) - Following a 14-5-1 season in 2019 and a UP championship, the Marquette Redmen look to expand and get better under new leadership. Departing head coach Dan Menze who moved out of the area has been replaced by long time Superiorland Soccer Association club coach Dan Salmon. Salmon brings with him 15 years of soccer coaching experience.

“I am excited to be in this position and I look to continue the winning ways of Marquette soccer. We have a great group of players and coaches looking to keep getting better each and every time we take the field.” - says Salmon. Marquette is returning 15 players from last year’s squad including 7 starters. “Defensively we got some holes to fill but we have the guys to do it and I am confident the defense will continue to play at a high level.”