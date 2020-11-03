High School Sports Zone Header

HS VOLLEYBALL: Marquette sweeps Alpena to advance to district semifinals + Final Scores

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redettes had no troubles with Alpena Monday night sweeping the Wildcats in straight sets. Marquette will host Traverse City West on Wednesday in the district semifinals.

