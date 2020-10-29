Iron Mountain advances after Rogers City forfeit

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WJMN) – There will be no high school football played this Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Stadium. Iron Mountain’s game against Rogers City originally scheduled for Saturday at 1PM ET has been canceled.
Rogers City announced that they will be forced to forfeit the game sending Iron Mountain to the next round.
