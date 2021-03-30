Iron Mountain, Escanaba, Marquette, Carney-Nadeau move on to Regional Finals

Highlights from Tuesday’s regional semifinal action in boys high school basketball. Iron Mountain topped Jeffers, Escanaba beat Boyne City, Marquette edged Midland Dow, and Carney-Nadeau defeated Rapid River.
