High School Sports Zone Header

Iron Mountain, Escanaba, Marquette, Carney-Nadeau move on to Regional Finals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highlights from Tuesday’s regional semifinal action in boys high school basketball. Iron Mountain topped Jeffers, Escanaba beat Boyne City, Marquette edged Midland Dow, and Carney-Nadeau defeated Rapid River.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

SISU

Trending Stories