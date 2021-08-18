Jets ready to defend their crown in 2021

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – Not even a worldwide pandemic could stop the 2020 North Central Jets from reaching their goal of a state championship.

“We all just kind of went through a lot,” said Alex Raab, a running back for the Jets. “We got quarantined a lot. A lot of kids at school got were getting tested and they tested positive and we got contact traced through the school. We were trying to avoid people as much as we could. No one was really going out, staying home as much as possible. It was just really tough and we were just motivated to get er’ done.”

The Jets return in 2021 ready to defend their crown.

“Just getting into the weight room, that’s been my main thing,” said Alex Naser, a wide receiver for the Jets. “Working on a little bit of conditioning. I wanted to get stronger for this year and I did get a little bit stronger so I’m excited to see how I performed.”

“I’m looking forward to it. I did a little bit of work this summer in both wrestling and football, so I’m looking forward to being able to show it,” said Raab.

“It’s great to be back,” said Lance Nehring. “Obviously, we’ve been winners since I’ve been here and we just won a state championship and hopefully we can repeat that again. So, it’s great to be back because I want to win a state championship.”

One player who was directly affected by the pandemic was wide receiver, Alex Naser. He had to sit and watch the Jets win a state title after being contact-traced leading up to the big game. He’s back more motivated than ever.

“It feels good,” said Naser. “That kind of pushed me a little bit more to get into the weight room and just to get more excited for the year because it’s my last year and I got nothing to forget so it’s time to give it my all.”

Naser will join quarterback Luke Gorzinski and runningback Wyatt Raab as key returners for the Jets. They’re joined by a whole new supporting cast looking to make a name for themselves.

“It’s going to be good,” said Raab. “We have a lot of kids this year who didn’t get the opportunity to get the playing time they should of because they had people in front of them. A lot of people are going to step up and do great things.”

“I’m excited, you know?” said Naser. “We lost a little bit of talent but we got some coming back. We got some underclassmen coming up and starting on defense and replacing a few guys on offense, so I’m excited to see how the year is going to go.”

The Jets kick off their season at home against Stephenson on August 27th.

