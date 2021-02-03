Karp signs to play football & basketball at Northern Michigan

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Through hard work, Marquette’s Kameron Karp has found success both in sports and in the classroom.

Wednesday afternoon, Karp put pen to paper officially signing to play football and basketball at Northern Michigan.

“It never would have occurred to me that I would be going to NMU. But when it was possible for me to play two sports I figured the only way I was going to be able to do it was here at home with my support staff. Everyone who has helped me get to where I am today is here and I wanted to be able to let them continue to watch me and be able to support me,” said Karp.

Karp who is a three-sport athlete at Marquette has shown he can handle a full workload. While excelling in sports he also was a 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Award finalist and a member of the National Honor Society.

“I’m just going to give it my best effort every day in the weight room, one the court, on the field. I’m going to give it my all and hopefully, I can be a large contributing factor for both teams,” said Karp.

Karp’s coaches say he is one of the best they’ve been around both on and off the athletic field.

“He’s come along and just been one of those kids that just, you know is always going to show up he’s going to give you his best effort, whether it be practice or game, and he’s just going to be, obviously with his ability and athletic ability, he’s just going to be a force to be reckoned with,” said Eric Mason, head coach for the Marquette football team.

“It’s no coincidence from his hard work and dedication to the game. Off the court with his leadership in the building, his academics, all-around one of the best kids that I’ve coached,” said Brad Nelson, head coach for the Marquette Boys Basketball team.

Karp says he is undecided on what he plans to study when he gets to Northern.

