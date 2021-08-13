Kingsford Flivvers set big goals for 2021

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2020 season was a year of growth for a young Kingsford Flivvers team who relied heavily on underclassman to help lead them to victories.

They return this year with something to prove.

“We talked last year, we told our guys we were the best-kept secret in the U.P. and that secret is out now,” said Mark Novara, the head coach for the Kingsford Flivvers.

Kingsford will be a team to watch this upcoming season. They return a wealth of experience with 15 starters coming back from last year’s team.

We’ve got some really good runningbacks Diego Przeslakowski and Toby Wilcox,” said Novara. “Cole Myllyla is another one we will see in the backfield. Our wideouts, brody Copp is fantastic and you know our offensive line, we’re really high on those guys they’re all back from last year.”

The offensive line will look to protect quarterback Michael Meneguzzo. He returns under center and is not taking this opportunity for granted.

“It means the world to me,” said Meneguzzo. “I remember growing up since fifth grade dreaming of being the Kingsford football quarterback. Getting that opportunity to know is just awesome and I love it.”

Meneguzzo will have an elite target to throw to in Zach Person. Person transferred to Kingsford last season and averaged 14.4 yards per catch, with five touchdowns. He was named to the All-GNC team and a second-team all-state selection last season.

“I transferred here two weeks into the season, I was a little bit nervous, but I really felt a part of the Flivver family,” said Person. “Everyone has been great, coach Novara, quarterback Michael and we’re really excited for the 2021 season.”

“You know, Zach he’s a hard worker, he leads by example, he’s always in the weight room,” said Meneguzzo. “He’s always texting me come catch and come throw.”

On the other side of the ball, The Flivvers welcome back Chris Hofer to the sidelines. Hofer retired back in 2019 after spending over three decades at Kingsford as the head coach.

“I was able to coach under coach Hofer for a long time and that was really helpful,” said Novara. “In fact, we able got him back with us running our defense so we’re really excited about that.”

Kingsford finished last season with a winning record but still feels like they have a lot to prove.

“We were young last year we had a lot of learning curves, me especially and we’re just coming back looking forward to all our revenge against all the teams that beat us,” said Meneguzzo.

Kingsford kicks off their season at home against Green Bay East on August 27th. They’re excited to welcome back Flivver nation to the stands.

“If you’ve ever been to one of our games, the band is fantastic, you know, it’s just a different experience than anywhere else around here,” said Novara. “We’re just looking forward to that.”

“The Flivver Nation, you know, they do a great job coming out every week and supporting our football team,” said Meneguzzo. “We’re already feeling the buzz from the community and I’m just so excited.”

