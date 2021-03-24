L’Anse & Ironwood capture district wins High School Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: Mar 24, 2021 / 12:01 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 24, 2021 / 12:05 AM EDT The L’Anse Purple Hornets edged the Calumet Copper Kings in overtime, 65-62. Ironwood went on the road and topped Ishpeming, 47 to 35. Latest Posts Sarah Thomas, a woman paving the way speaks to NMU community L’Anse & Ironwood capture district wins Reports: Kevin King resigns with Packers 21′ Copper Mountain Boys All-Conference team announced Big Ten comeback: Michigan topples LSU 86-78