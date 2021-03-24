High School Sports Zone Header

L’Anse & Ironwood capture district wins

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The L’Anse Purple Hornets edged the Calumet Copper Kings in overtime, 65-62. Ironwood went on the road and topped Ishpeming, 47 to 35.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

SISU

Trending Stories