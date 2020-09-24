Local 3’s GOTW between Escanaba and Kingsford Cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak

Escanaba, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba high school announced they will be shutting down for the foreseeable future due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Below is a release from Escanaba Superintendent Coby Fletcher:

Due to the closure, Escanaba was forced to cancel several upcoming athletic events including our scheduled ‘Game of the Week’ Between the Kingsford and Escanaba football teams this Friday. Escanaba also postponed the Mo’s volleyball game against Marquette tonight and their tennis match vs Norway.

Local 3 has reached out to Escanaba Athletic Director Anthony Perino and will update as more information becomes available.

With the Escanaba/Kingsford game being cancelled we have decided move our ‘GAME OF THE WEEK’ to Gladstone where the Braves will be hosting the Negaunee Miners.