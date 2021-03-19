High School Sports Zone Header

Marquette Girls Basketball advances to district semifinal via forfeit

High School Sports

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday’s (3/22/21) girls basketball district game vs. Gaylord has been canceled.  Gaylord is unable to compete.  

Marquette will advance in the district tournament via forfeit and now travel to Petoskey on 3/24/21.  Should the team win that game, the district final will be at Marquette on Friday, 3/26/21 (6:00 p.m.).

(Via Marquette Athletics Press Release)

