MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday’s (3/22/21) girls basketball district game vs. Gaylord has been canceled. Gaylord is unable to compete.
Marquette will advance in the district tournament via forfeit and now travel to Petoskey on 3/24/21. Should the team win that game, the district final will be at Marquette on Friday, 3/26/21 (6:00 p.m.).
(Via Marquette Athletics Press Release)
Latest Posts
- Marquette Girls Basketball advances to district semifinal via forfeit
- Menominee caps perfect regular season with win over Ishpeming
- Redmen shut out Miners in regional matchup
- From forest to floor – how one U.P business leaves their mark on a national sporting event
- Gladstone & Ishpeming girls basketball teams cruise to victories