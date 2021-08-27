Marquette rolls past Alpena in season opener

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) -- Two hikers were rescued Thursday night after becoming too dehydrated and weak to make it down Sugarloaf Mountain, according to Marquette Township Fire and Rescue.

Emergency crews received the call around 8:39 p.m. They found the hikers on the back side of the mountain near the top. One hiker had to be carried off the mountain by firefighters using a stokes basket. The other hiker was able to make it down the mountain with assistance.