Marquette volleyball defeats Gladstone in straight sets

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redettes took care of business Monday night defeating the Gladstone Braves in straight sets, 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 26-24).

Marquette was led by Seiler Hruska who had 12 kills, 8 aces, 2 digs, and 1 block assist.

Maria Millado finished with 7 kills, 8 digs, 7 blocks, 2 digs; Taylor Marquardt 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs; Celinda Brunswick 5 digs; Katelyn Dunleavy 11 assists; Ari Holder 8 digs.

“It was a great night and it takes us one step closer in the GNC conference. We were able to experiment with some new things and be successful. Gladstone’s middle put up a great block and we had to cover our hitters and adjust some things around her, and our players were able to do that well. Our setters had a great night and really made some good choices in the right moments. Seiler also mixed up her shots well and found some open spots. It was a solid team win and I’m proud of everyone.” said Ann Crandell-Williams, the head coach for Marquette.

With the win, Marquette moves to 8-1 overall, 3-0 in the Great Northern Conference.

