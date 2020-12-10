Marquette’s Eric Mason thanks players & staff after winning Coach of the Year award

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette head football coach, Eric Mason, has received recognition for his outstanding leadership as the head man at Marquette

He has been named the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Regional coach of the year for division 3, region 9.

Marquette finished 7-2 this season and won their second straight great northern conference title.

Marquette made some noise in the postseason, winning two playoff games and capturing their first district title in school history.

Mason said he was surprised about the nomination, saying the success would not have been possible without his dedicated staff.

“Obviously we all know with football and most sports, it’s a team sport. There’s a whole heck of a lot more that goes into it than one person. That’s the biggest thing that I think of it. That more or less, rather refer to it as staff of the year. Then of course your team comes with it. So, yeah don’t get me wrong, I am very happy about it and i never thought, it’s not something you always think about happening. It’s definitely a testament to a great great group of, you know, young athletes and a great group of coaches that helped me along the way,” said Mason.

Mason credited his players for staying focused on their ultimate goal and pushing through the ups and downs of their unconventional season.

“It just seemed like each and every week the walls were closing in, but yet the kids showed up. The coaches showed up and we went to work each practice. Thankfully things worked out to our favor as far as us being able to play the entire six-game schedule and playoffs. But, the kids, as I said, they had the uncanny ability to just stay even. We kind of went on this mantra that ‘the sooner you get comfortable being uncomfortable’ the more successful you’ll be. So we kind of lived by that.”

Mason thanked former Marquette head coach Dave L’Huillier for building the foundation before stepping down to make room for Mason to take over.

