The Menominee Maroons topped the Ishpeming Hematites, 66-41, to cap an undefeated regular season. It’s the second straight year the Maroons finished the regular season without a loss.
Latest Posts
- Menominee caps perfect regular season with win over Ishpeming
- Redmen shut out Miners in regional matchup
- From forest to floor – how one U.P business leaves there mark on a national sporting event
- Gladstone & Ishpeming girls basketball teams cruise to victories
- Report: Former Packers back-up QB Tim Boyle signs with Lions