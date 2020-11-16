MHSAA eyes late December for football championships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While a new state order has high school sports grinding to a halt this week, the Michigan High School Athletic Association hopes to finish fall tournaments before the year’s end.

The new restrictions go into effect Wednesday and are set to last three weeks. Under them, all high school level-organized sports are suspended.

During a Monday press conference, MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said he was not surprised by the order given the surge of cases Michigan is currently seeing that is much worse than the spring peak.

He said MHSAA is working out plans to finish all three fall tournaments: football, volleyball, and swimming and diving. A new schedule should be out Wednesday, based on the assumption that play will resume in early December.

While Uyl said he didn’t think teams would need much extra practice before games started again, Rockford head coach Brent Cummings said he’ll need at least a week to prepare.

The goal would be to hold football state championships in late December. Whether 11-player finals would happen at Ford Field as usual is in question, but Uyl said it’s not off the table.

Uyl said MHSAA would abide by attendance restrictions if necessary.

“The bottom line here is giving experiences to our kids,” Uyl said.

—News 8’s Seth Wells contributed to this report.

