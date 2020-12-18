MHSAA: Football, volleyball, swimming tourneys will resume

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan high school fall sports season is stretching into January. Football playoffs will resume Jan. 2.

The eight-player championship games will be played Jan. 9, followed by the 11-player finals on Jan. 15-16.

The announcement came after the state health director said football and volleyball players and swimmers will participate in a coronavirus antigen-testing program.

Volleyball quarterfinals will be held on Jan. 5, with semifinals and finals on Jan. 7-9.

Girls swimming and diving finals are scheduled for Jan. 15-16.

All indoor winter sports remain suspended until Jan. 16.

