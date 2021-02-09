Michigan teen sets a US indoor mile record at weekend race

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A teenager from Michigan has set a record for the fastest indoor mile by a high school runner.

USA Track & Field says Hobbs Kessler finished in 3:57.66 Sunday at the American Track League meet in Arkansas.

Kessler is a student at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor.

Kessler finished third in the race behind former Olympian Nick Willis and winner Takieddine Hedeilli.

Kessler, who plans to run at Northern Arizona, finished second in the Michigan cross country championship last fall.